Kansas City police officer involved in shooting resulting in one fatality and one injury, say authorities. today.

A shooting involving a Kansas City police officer on Friday night resulted in the death of two individuals and injury to a third, with limited information currently available. The incident occurred after the officer called for assistance at around 9 p.m. near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City. Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers found five individuals, including the officer, near a white van, with three of the van’s occupants having been shot. One critically injured Black male died on the spot while a white woman was taken to a hospital where she later passed away. The third victim sustained minor injuries, while two others were taken into custody. The officer remained unharmed. Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Andy Bell stated that investigators are working to ascertain the events leading up to the officer’s call for assistance and whether anyone else discharged a firearm at the scene. A handgun was recovered from the area. The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately disclosed.

News Source : AP

Source Link :2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City police officer, authorities say/