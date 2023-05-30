Kansas City Police Release Names of Memorial Day Homicide Victims: Deion Miles, James Allen Jr., and Antonio Wells

Deion Miles, James Allen Jr., Antonio Wells : Kansas City Police Release Names of Memorial Day Homicide Victims Including Deion Miles, James Allen Jr., and Antonio Wells

The names of three of the four homicide victims killed on Memorial Day in Kansas City have been released by the police. The killings occurred within four hours of each other, but there is no indication of a connection between them. The total number of homicides in the city this year has reached 67, according to KCPD data. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit directly or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline. The victims were identified as 19-year-old Deion Miles, 24-year-old James Allen Jr., and 33-year-old Antonio Wells. Police believe that the shootings may have occurred at unknown locations and are still investigating.

News Source : Makenzie Koch

