Kansas City Police Shooting Claims Life, Family Grieves Over Loss today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Kansas City, Missouri Police officer fatally shot Marcell Nelson and Kristen Fairchild on Friday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Nelson’s family spokesperson, Steve Young, stated that Nelson was picking up his nephew from swimming and there was no reason for the shooting. The details on the shooting are limited, but three people were shot, and investigators have not disclosed what led to the event. Young, who is co-founder of KC LEAP, an organization that supports victims of police violence, said Nelson was the sole breadwinner of his family and is being missed. The group is aiding Nelson’s family with a meal train.

Kansas City police shooting Family grief Police brutality Black Lives Matter Justice for victims

News Source : Tia Johnson

Source Link :Family reacts after loved one killed in Kansas City police shooting/