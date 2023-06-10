Kansas City Police Shooting Results in 2 Casualties: 1 Fatality and 1 Injury at 31st and Van Brunt on Friday Night today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The details of the encounter between a Kansas City police officer and three individuals resulting in three people being shot, two fatally, are largely unclear. The shooting occurred near a McDonald’s restaurant on 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on the East Side, and began shortly after the officer radioed a request for assistance. Responding officers found one officer and five people near a white van, and three of the van’s occupants had been shot. One person, a black man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a white woman died in hospital. A third person suffered minor injuries and two others were arrested, with no officers injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and is yet to determine if anyone other than the officer fired a gun. The officer has not yet been interviewed, and investigators have yet to review surveillance footage. Once the investigation is complete, the agency will forward its findings to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the shooting was lawful.

News Source : THE BHARAT EXPRESS NEWS

