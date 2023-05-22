“Kansas City shooting” today : 1 Dead and 1 Injured in Kansas City Shooting near 39th and Montgall Ave

One Fatality and One Injury Reported in Kansas City Shooting Near 39th and Montgall Ave today 2023.

One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the area of E. 39th Street and Montgall Avenue. The police are investigating and urging anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : Brian Dulle

