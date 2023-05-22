“Kansas City shooting” today : 3 killed and 2 wounded in shooting incident in Kansas City

Three killed and two injured in shooting incident in Kansas City. today 2023.

Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City. The incident occurred at Klymax Lounge in the early hours of the morning, with police responding to reports of gunfire. No arrests have yet been made and police are working to identify a suspect or suspects.

Read Full story : Kansas City shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured /

News Source : Mehr News Agency

Kansas City shooting Deadly shooting in Kansas City Gun violence in Kansas City Fatal shootings in Missouri Kansas City crime news