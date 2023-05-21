“Kansas City Shooting” today : Kansas City Bar Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured in Early Morning Incident

Kansas City Bar Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured in the Early Hours of the Morning today 2023.

A security guard was one of three people killed in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday. Two others were wounded, one critically. Police have not yet identified the victims, nor have they released details about what led to the shooting. The bar did not answer phone calls on Sunday afternoon.

News Source : USA TODAY

Kansas City shooting Bar shooting Early morning shooting Wounded victims Police investigation