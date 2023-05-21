“Kansas City shooting” today : Kansas City Bar Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured, Police Report

“Kansas City shooting” today : Kansas City Bar Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured, Police Report

Posted on May 21, 2023

Kansas City Bar Shooting: 3 Killed and 2 Injured, Police Report today 2023.
Three people have died and two others have been injured after a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Klymax Lounge, with one victim found inside the building and a second outside. The identities and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

News Source : The Associated Press

1. Kansas City shooting
2. Bar shooting
3. Gun violence
4. Police investigation
5. Homicide investigation

Post Views: 17

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *