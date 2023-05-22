Kansas City shooting today : Kansas City Bar Shooting Leaves Three Dead in the United States

Kansas City Bar Shooting Leaves Three Dead in the United States today 2023.

Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting incident in Kansas City, according to the police. Two victims died at the scene, while the third person died later at the hospital. Two other injured people were taken to the hospital. No further details about the incident have been released yet.

Read Full story : 3 dead in shooting at Kansas City bar in U.S. /

News Source : Iran Press

Kansas City bar shooting U.S. gun violence Mass shooting in Kansas City Gun control laws in the U.S. Tragedy at Kansas City bar