Kansas City shooting today : Kansas City club shooting leaves three dead

Three individuals fatally shot at a nightclub in Kansas City today 2023.

Three people were killed in a shooting at a club in Kansas City on Sunday morning. The incident occurred early in the morning and no arrests have been made. The police are investigating the matter and have not yet released any information about the motive behind the shooting.

Read Full story : 3 killed in shooting at Kansas City club /

News Source : SyFeed RSS Reader

Kansas City shooting Club shooting in Kansas City Gun violence in Kansas City Tragic shooting in Kansas City Kansas City club shooting victims