“Kansas City shooting” today : Kansas City Night Club Shooting: Three Dead, Two Injured.

Kansas City Night Club Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured today 2023.

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a night club in Kansas City. The incident occurred at Klymax Lounge, with police responding to reports of a shooting at 1:25 am on Sunday. The victims are believed to be adults. There have been 65 homicides in Kansas City so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star. Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives or the anonymous TIPS Hotline, with a reward of up to $25,000 available for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Read Full story : 3 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Kansas City night club /

News Source : Andrea Klick

1. Kansas City shooting

2. Night club shooting

3. Fatal shooting in Kansas City

4. Gun violence in Kansas City

5. Safety measures for night clubs