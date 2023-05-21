“Kansas City shooting” today : Morning Shooting at Kansas City Bar Leaves 3 Fatally Shot and 2 Injured

Kansas City Bar Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured in the Morning today 2023.

Three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City. Police responded to the incident at Klymax Lounge and provided medical aid to the victims. Two people died at the scene and another died in hospital. The circumstances leading to the shooting are unknown, and the identities of the victims have not been released. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene gathering evidence.

Read Full story : 3 dead, 2 wounded in morning shooting at Kansas City bar

News Source : Associated Press

