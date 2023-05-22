“Kansas City shooting” today : One Person Dies in Shooting on Bales Avenue in Kansas City

One person killed in shooting on Bales Avenue in Kansas City today 2023.

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday where the victim later died in hospital. The shooting was reported around 3am in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue, and the victim was pronounced dead at 5:30am. The incident is believed to have taken place in an apartment complex and there are no details on the victim, the suspect or the motive.

News Source : Andrew Lynch

