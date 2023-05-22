Kansas City shooting today : Police report: Shooting at Kansas City bar leaves 3 casualties

Police: Shooting at Kansas City Bar Leaves 3 Injured, 1 Fatally today 2023.

Three people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri. Two of the victims died at the scene, while a third passed away at the hospital. The police are investigating the incident and have not yet released any information on potential suspects.

Read Full story : 3 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Kansas City bar: Police /

News Source : The Tribune India

Kansas City shooting Bar shooting Gun violence Police investigation Public safety