Kansas City shooting today : Police report: Shooting at Kansas City bar leaves 3 casualties

Posted on May 22, 2023

Police: Shooting at Kansas City Bar Leaves 3 Injured, 1 Fatally today 2023.
Three people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri. Two of the victims died at the scene, while a third passed away at the hospital. The police are investigating the incident and have not yet released any information on potential suspects.

News Source : The Tribune India

