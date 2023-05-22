Kansas City shooting today : Three killed in shooting incident in Kansas City, Missouri | Latest News

Three killed in shooting incident in Kansas City, Missouri | Latest Updates today 2023.

Three people were killed in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri. The police are investigating the incident and processing the crime scene. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and one died later in the hospital. The club, previously known as Club 42, is located in a residential area. So far, there have been 65 shootings in Kansas City this year.

News Source : Today90

