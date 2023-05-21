Kansas City shooting victim Jason McConnell : Three Killed, Including Security Guard Jason McConnell, in Kansas City Bar Shooting

Three Killed, Two Wounded in Kansas City Bar Shooting; Victim Identified as Jason McConnell

A shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday resulted in three fatalities and two injuries, one of which is critical, according to police. The shooting occurred just before the Klymax Lounge closed at 1:30 a.m. and police responded to find multiple victims. Two died at the scene while the other died in hospital. The identities of the victims have not been released other than that they were all adults. The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been revealed, but homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. One victim has been identified as Jason McConnell, a 41-year-old security guard at the bar. No one has been arrested.

Read Full story : 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Missouri bar /

News Source : The Detroit News

Missouri bar shooting Early morning violence Gun violence in Missouri Wounded victims in shooting Police investigation of Missouri bar shooting