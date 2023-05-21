Kansas City shooting victims : Three Dead in Shooting Outside Kansas City Nightclub, Suspect Unknown

“3 Dead in Kansas City Nightclub Shooting, Suspect Still Unknown”

At least three people were killed in a shooting outside a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri early Sunday morning. The incident occurred at the Klymax Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. and resulted in five victims, three of whom were taken to the hospital. One of the injured victims later died from their injuries. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, one found outside of the nightclub and the other inside. The identities and ages of the victims have not been released, and no information on suspects has been provided. One of the injured victims remains in critical condition, while the other is stable. The Kansas City Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Read Full story : 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Missouri nightclub – WFTV /

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

