Kansas City shooting victims : Three Dead, Two Injured in Shooting at Kansas City Bar: Police

“Three Dead and Two Injured in Kansas City Bar Shooting”

Three people were shot at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, early Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two victims at the scene and one at the hospital. Two other victims were injured, one critically and one stably, and taken to a hospital. The victims were all adults, and their identities and ages are currently unknown. The shooting occurred at the Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue at approximately 1:25 a.m. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were present at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar /

News Source : Midland Reporter-Telegram

1. Kansas City shooting

2. Bar shooting in Kansas City

3. Early morning shooting in Kansas City

4. Fatal shooting in Kansas City bar

5. Kansas City bar violence