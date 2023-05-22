“Kansas nightclub shooting” today : Kansas Nightclub Shooting Leaves Three Dead and Two Injured

Shooting at Kansas Nightclub Leaves Three Dead and Two Injured today 2023.

A shooting in a nightclub in Kansas City has left three people dead and one in critical condition. The motive for the shooting is not yet known, and police are searching for suspects. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, and the victims have not yet been identified.

