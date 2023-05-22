Kansas nightclub shooting today : Kansas nightclub shooting leaves three dead and two injured

Kansas Nightclub Shooting Leaves Three Dead and Two Injured today 2023.

A shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City has left three people dead and one in critical condition. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, and police are still investigating the motive behind the attack. No arrests have been made yet.

