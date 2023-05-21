“Kansas shooting” today : Deadly Shooting in Kansas Bar Leaves Three Dead and Two Injured | Latest US News Update

US News: Fatal shooting at Kansas bar leaves three dead and two injured today 2023.
Three people have been killed and two others injured in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri. Police were called to the Klymax Lounge at 1:25am on Sunday and found one victim dead inside the bar and another outside. A third victim died in hospital. The identities and ages of the victims are not yet known.
News Source : Ben Ashton
