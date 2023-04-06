Kanye West’s Alleged Fears & Diet Restrictions at Donda Academy

It is reported that Kanye West has a fear of stairs and was purportedly limited to consuming only sushi during lunchtime at Donda Academy.

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Hit With Discrimination Lawsuit

Two former employees of Kanye West’s unaccredited Donda Academy, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers, filed a lawsuit against the rapper for discrimination. According to RadarOnline.com, the plaintiffs claimed that their former boss had imposed several outrageous rules and regulations on the staff and students.

Alleged Outrageous Rules and Regulations

Among the strange alleged rules cited in the lawsuit are:

Kanye West was afraid of stairs, therefore the second floor was off-limits;

Students had to sit on foam cushions or stand as there were no chairs;

Utensils were not allowed, and the only lunch provided to students every day was sushi and water;

The entire school was locked from the outside during the school day and students weren’t allowed outside during lunch or recess.

The plaintiffs claimed that Kanye required cups and bowls in the color gray, and he refused to allow any tables or chairs on the premises. Teachers had to stand or use a stool, while students were forced to eat their lunch on the floor. What’s more, the Grammy Award-winning artist allegedly forbids students and staff from using forks or any other utensils.

Minimalist Furniture Set-Up

The school’s furniture setup, according to the lawsuit, sounds eerily similar to the minimalist home Kanye once shared with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The lawsuit read, “Defendant WEST reportedly did not allow chairs, so children had to sit on foam cushions or stand, and teachers had to stand or use a stool,” adding, “Students had to eat their lunch on the floor as there were no tables.”

Locked Inside During School Hours

Hailey and Byers also alleged that the entire school was locked physically from the outside during school hours. Students were not allowed outside, even during lunch and recess. “The entire school had the same “lunch/recess” time, which was taken indoors,” the lawsuit stated.

Students and Sushi

According to the lawsuit, “students were not anything other than water.” They also alleged that Kanye spent $10,000.00 a week on sushi for the school, the only lunch provided to students was sushi every single day.

The Discrimination Lawsuit

Hailey and Byers sued the Donda Academy, Kanye West, and three directors at the unaccredited school for racial discrimination. The lawsuit listed off multiple bizarre alleged rules and regulations imposed by Kanye, as well as claiming that they repeatedly asked for furniture, but their requests were ignored.

The lawsuit is still ongoing, and the accusations are yet to be proven.