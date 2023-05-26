“Kapolei Middle lockdown” today : Lockdown implemented at Kapolei Middle School due to student carrying gun on campus

Lockdown Imposed at Kapolei Middle School as Student Brings Gun on Campus today 2023.

Kapolei Middle School in Hawaii was placed on lockdown after a student allegedly showed other students a firearm. The item was confiscated and the lockdown lifted. The Honolulu Police Department is investigating the incident. The school urged parents to remind their children of the seriousness of contraband items that may pose a risk to themselves or others.

