“Kapolei Middle lockdown” today : Student Brings Handgun to Kapolei Middle School, Prompting Lockdown

Student Brings Handgun to Kapolei Middle School, Resulting in Lockdown today 2023.
Kapolei Middle School was put on lockdown after school authorities were informed that a student was showing a gun to other students. The school returned to normal operations after the police arrived and the student was taken into custody.
Read Full story :Kapolei Middle placed on lockdown after student brings handgun to school
News Source : KITV Island News
