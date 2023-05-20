“Kapurthala murder victim” : Woman found murdered in Kapurthala, son-in-law suspected

Posted on May 20, 2023

Kapurthala Murder: Son-in-law suspected of killing woman at Urban Estate (PUDA Colony)

On Thursday evening, the body of a woman who had previously resided alone in Urban Estate (PUDA Colony) in Kapurthala was discovered following the release of a video featuring her son-in-law on the internet. The police believe that the victim’s son-in-law may be responsible for her murder. The image accompanying this text depicts the crime scene.

News Source : The Tribune India

