“Kapurthala murder victim” : Woman found murdered in Kapurthala, son-in-law suspected

Kapurthala Murder: Son-in-law suspected of killing woman at Urban Estate (PUDA Colony)

On Thursday evening, the body of a woman who had previously resided alone in Urban Estate (PUDA Colony) in Kapurthala was discovered following the release of a video featuring her son-in-law on the internet. The police believe that the victim’s son-in-law may be responsible for her murder. The image accompanying this text depicts the crime scene.

Read Full story : On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body /

News Source : The Tribune India

