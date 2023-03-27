Kapuso teen artist Andrei Sison, 16, died in a car accident.

Sixteen-year-old Kapuso teen artist Andrei Sison died in a car accident on Friday morning.

Teen artist Andrei Sison, who was part of the Kapuso network, passed away at the young age of 16 after a fatal car accident on Friday morning. His sudden death has left his family, friends, and fans devastated.

Sison was on his way home when the tragedy struck. According to reports, the accident was due to a mechanical problem with his car, causing him to lose control and crash on the side of the road. Despite being rushed to the hospital, efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead on arrival.

Sison was a rising star in the entertainment industry, known for his talent as an actor and singer. He was already making waves in the industry, having been part of several TV shows and movies. He was also a cast member of the hit primetime series “Afternoon Delight.” His bright personality and infectious energy had won him many fans both young and old.

News of his passing spread quickly, and messages of condolences and grief flooded social media platforms. Many celebrities and friends have expressed their sadness and paid tribute to the young artist. They have shared pictures, memories, and messages in honor of his life.

The entertainment industry has lost a promising talent, and his passing serves as a reminder of how precious life is. It is a tragic loss for everyone who knew him and his legacy will surely live on. Rest in Peace, Andrei Sison.

Source : @PhilippineStar



