“Kara-France vs Albazi”: Fight Card: Kara-France to take on Albazi

Are you ready to watch Amir Albazi step into the ring with Kai Kara-France? This weekend, UFC returns to Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi. The two flyweights will be facing off in a rare non-title main event, promising fans an action-packed night.

The event will be broadcast live on ESPN and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. For those who want to catch the fight on TV, Hulu’s live TV tier is a solid option, providing access to ESPN and ESPN+. The fight will take place on Saturday, June 3, with the prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi, both having officially made weight, are expected to put up a great fight. Kara-France is the underdog with odds at +105, while Albazi is favored at -125. The two will be fighting to climb up the UFC rankings in the flyweight division.

The main card also features Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda in the featherweight division, Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon in the lightweight division, Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano in the flyweight division, Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza in the women’s flyweight division, and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov in the welterweight division.

On the preliminary card, fans can expect to see Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammadjon Naimov in the lightweight division, John Castañeda vs. Muin Gafurov in the bantamweight division, Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes in the heavyweight division, Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz in the bantamweight division, Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey in the women’s strawweight division, Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda in the bantamweight division, and Philipe Lins vs. Maxime Grishin in the light heavyweight division.

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi promises to be a night of thrilling fights, with some of the best fighters in the world going head-to-head. Fans can expect to see some of the most skilled and experienced fighters in the sport, including Jim Miller, who holds the record for most wins in the UFC lightweight division.

For those who want to catch the prelims, ESPN and ESPN+ will be broadcasting the event. Fans can also stream the event through the ESPN+ app on their smart TV, phone, tablet, computer, or on ESPN.com. An ESPN+ subscription provides access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including live events, fantasy sports tools, and premium ESPN+ articles.

Hulu’s live TV bundle is another option for those who want to watch the fight on TV. Hulu’s live TV plans provide access to ESPN and ESPN+, as well as a subscription to Disney+ and Hulu’s general content library. The streaming service also includes unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process, and easy online cancellation.

In conclusion, UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi promises to be a night of thrilling fights, with some of the best fighters in the world going head-to-head. Fans can catch the event live on ESPN and stream it exclusively on ESPN+. For those who want to watch the fight on TV, Hulu’s live TV bundle is a solid option. This is a night that no UFC fan should miss!

News Source : Danica Creahan

Source Link :Kara-France vs. Albazi fight card/