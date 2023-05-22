Karachi accident victims : Two killed, many injured in Karachi picnickers’ van accident

Two killed, several injured in Karachi picnic van accident

A van carrying a family of picnickers overturned at Gulshan-e-Hadid Mor on the National Highway due to a tyre burst, leaving two people dead and more than a dozen injured, including children. The victims were en route from Korangi to Kalri Lake in Thatta for a picnic. The deceased have been identified as Farah, wife of Arif, and Kaleem, son of Mohammad Sulaiman. One of the injured, a girl, is reported to be in critical condition at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The ill-fated picnickers belonged to the same family and hailed from the Korangi area of Karachi. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist died after colliding with a car on Gizri Bridge. The deceased has been identified as Abdullah, son of Iqbal. Separately, a pedestrian named Sajjad Hussain, 63, died after being struck by a speeding vehicle in the Shershah area. Police are gathering further information regarding the incident.

News Source : Tribune

