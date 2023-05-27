Karachi Biryani Recipe: Mehwish Salman’s Recipe for Famous Karachi Chicken Biryani – 1kg

Famous Karachi Biryani Recipe: A Flavorful Chicken Biryani

Karachi biryani, a popular dish from the Pakistani city of Karachi, is a flavorful and aromatic rice-based dish that is enjoyed all over the world. This classic recipe is a perfect blend of spices, meat, and rice that is cooked to perfection.

Ingredients for 1 kg Karachi Biryani:

Basmati rice (1 kg)

Chicken (1 kg)

Yogurt (1 cup)

Tomatoes (2-3, chopped)

Onions (2-3, sliced)

Green chilies (4-5, chopped)

Ginger garlic paste (2 tablespoons)

Biryani masala (2 tablespoons)

Red chili powder (1 tablespoon)

Salt (as per taste)

Oil (1/2 cup)

Lemon juice (1 tablespoon)

Saffron (a pinch)

Fried onions (1/2 cup)

Mint leaves (a handful)

Coriander leaves (a handful)

Instructions:

Soak the basmati rice in water for half an hour. In a large pot, heat oil and fry the sliced onions until golden brown. Remove the onions and set them aside. In the same pot, add the chicken and fry for 5-7 minutes until it turns golden brown. Add the ginger garlic paste, biryani masala, red chili powder, and salt to the chicken and mix well. Add yogurt, tomatoes, and green chilies to the chicken and cook for 10-15 minutes until the chicken is tender and the gravy is thick. In a separate pot, boil water and add salt and saffron to it. Add the soaked rice to the boiling water and cook for 7-8 minutes until it is 80% done. Drain the rice and add it to the chicken gravy. Sprinkle fried onions, mint leaves, coriander leaves, and lemon juice on top of the rice. Cover the pot and cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes until the rice is fully cooked and the flavors are infused. Serve hot with raita and salad.

In conclusion, the famous Karachi biryani recipe is a delicious and flavorful dish that is perfect for any occasion. With its perfect blend of spices, meat, and rice, it is sure to be a hit with anyone who tries it. So, whether you are a seasoned cook or a beginner, give this recipe a try and experience the authentic taste of Karachi biryani.

