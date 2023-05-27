Karachi Biryani Recipe: Mehwish Salman’s Recipe for Famous Karachi Chicken Biryani – 1kg

Famous Karachi Biryani Recipe: A Flavorful Chicken Biryani
Karachi biryani, a popular dish from the Pakistani city of Karachi, is a flavorful and aromatic rice-based dish that is enjoyed all over the world. This classic recipe is a perfect blend of spices, meat, and rice that is cooked to perfection.
Ingredients for 1 kg Karachi Biryani:
- Basmati rice (1 kg)
- Chicken (1 kg)
- Yogurt (1 cup)
- Tomatoes (2-3, chopped)
- Onions (2-3, sliced)
- Green chilies (4-5, chopped)
- Ginger garlic paste (2 tablespoons)
- Biryani masala (2 tablespoons)
- Red chili powder (1 tablespoon)
- Salt (as per taste)
- Oil (1/2 cup)
- Lemon juice (1 tablespoon)
- Saffron (a pinch)
- Fried onions (1/2 cup)
- Mint leaves (a handful)
- Coriander leaves (a handful)
Instructions:
- Soak the basmati rice in water for half an hour.
- In a large pot, heat oil and fry the sliced onions until golden brown. Remove the onions and set them aside.
- In the same pot, add the chicken and fry for 5-7 minutes until it turns golden brown.
- Add the ginger garlic paste, biryani masala, red chili powder, and salt to the chicken and mix well.
- Add yogurt, tomatoes, and green chilies to the chicken and cook for 10-15 minutes until the chicken is tender and the gravy is thick.
- In a separate pot, boil water and add salt and saffron to it.
- Add the soaked rice to the boiling water and cook for 7-8 minutes until it is 80% done.
- Drain the rice and add it to the chicken gravy.
- Sprinkle fried onions, mint leaves, coriander leaves, and lemon juice on top of the rice.
- Cover the pot and cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes until the rice is fully cooked and the flavors are infused.
- Serve hot with raita and salad.
HTML Headings:
Famous Karachi Biryani Recipe: A Flavorful Chicken Biryani
Ingredients for 1 kg Karachi Biryani:
- Basmati rice (1 kg)
- Chicken (1 kg)
- Yogurt (1 cup)
- Tomatoes (2-3, chopped)
- Onions (2-3, sliced)
- Green chilies (4-5, chopped)
- Ginger garlic paste (2 tablespoons)
- Biryani masala (2 tablespoons)
- Red chili powder (1 tablespoon)
- Salt (as per taste)
- Oil (1/2 cup)
- Lemon juice (1 tablespoon)
- Saffron (a pinch)
- Fried onions (1/2 cup)
- Mint leaves (a handful)
- Coriander leaves (a handful)
Instructions:
- Soak the basmati rice in water for half an hour.
- In a large pot, heat oil and fry the sliced onions until golden brown. Remove the onions and set them aside.
- In the same pot, add the chicken and fry for 5-7 minutes until it turns golden brown.
- Add the ginger garlic paste, biryani masala, red chili powder, and salt to the chicken and mix well.
- Add yogurt, tomatoes, and green chilies to the chicken and cook for 10-15 minutes until the chicken is tender and the gravy is thick.
- In a separate pot, boil water and add salt and saffron to it.
- Add the soaked rice to the boiling water and cook for 7-8 minutes until it is 80% done.
- Drain the rice and add it to the chicken gravy.
- Sprinkle fried onions, mint leaves, coriander leaves, and lemon juice on top of the rice.
- Cover the pot and cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes until the rice is fully cooked and the flavors are infused.
- Serve hot with raita and salad.
In conclusion, the famous Karachi biryani recipe is a delicious and flavorful dish that is perfect for any occasion. With its perfect blend of spices, meat, and rice, it is sure to be a hit with anyone who tries it. So, whether you are a seasoned cook or a beginner, give this recipe a try and experience the authentic taste of Karachi biryani.
- Best Karachi Biryani recipe
- Authentic chicken biryani recipe
- Famous biryani recipe from Karachi
- Mehwish Salman’s Karachi Biryani recipe
- How to make 1kg Karachi Biryani at home
News Source : MehwishSalmanvlogs
Source Link :Famous Karachi Biryani /1kg Recipe||chicken biryani||mehwish Salman/