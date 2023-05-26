karahi chicken recipe: How to Make Restaurant-Style Chicken Karahi Recipe at Home #chickenkarahi #recipe

Introduction:
Chicken karahi, also known as Murgh karahi, is a classic Pakistani dish that is loved by everyone. It is a perfect blend of spices and tender chicken, cooked in a wok, making it a restaurant-style dish that is perfect for any occasion.
Ingredients:
To make this mouth-watering dish, you will need the following ingredients:
- 1 kg bone-in chicken, cut into pieces
- 2 medium-sized onions, finely sliced
- 4-5 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tablespoon ginger paste
- 1 tablespoon garlic paste
- 2 green chilies, slit
- 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
- 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
- 1 tablespoon red chili powder
- 1 tablespoon turmeric powder
- 1 tablespoon garam masala powder
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
- 1/2 cup cooking oil
Instructions:
- Heat oil in a wok or a karahi on medium-high heat. Add cumin and coriander seeds and fry until they start to crackle.
-
Add sliced onions and fry until they turn golden brown. Add ginger and garlic paste and fry for another minute.
-
Add chicken pieces to the wok and fry on high heat for 5-7 minutes until it starts to brown.
-
Add chopped tomatoes, green chilies, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt to the wok and mix well. Cover the wok and let it cook on medium heat for 15-20 minutes until the chicken is tender and cooked.
-
Add garam masala powder to the wok and mix well. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the masala is well blended.
-
Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or roti.
Tips:
- You can adjust the amount of spices according to your taste.
- If you want to make it spicier, you can add more green chilies or red chili powder.
- If you want to make it milder, you can reduce the amount of red chili powder or green chilies.
- You can add a few tablespoons of yogurt to the dish to make it creamier.
- You can also add a few drops of lemon juice to enhance the flavor.
Conclusion:
Chicken karahi is a classic Pakistani dish that is loved by everyone. It is easy to make and can be served with naan or roti. This recipe is a restaurant-style dish that is perfect for any occasion. So, the next time you want to impress your guests, try this recipe, and we are sure they will love it.
- Pakistani chicken karahi recipe
- Spicy chicken karahi recipe
- Easy chicken karahi recipe
- Authentic chicken karahi recipe
- Homemade chicken karahi recipe
News Source : Anum’s food recipes
Source Link :CHICKEN KARAHI RECIPE | چکن کڑاہی | restaurant style | chicken karahi #chickenkarahi #recipe/