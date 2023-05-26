karahi chicken recipe: How to Make Restaurant-Style Chicken Karahi Recipe at Home #chickenkarahi #recipe

Introduction:

Chicken karahi, also known as Murgh karahi, is a classic Pakistani dish that is loved by everyone. It is a perfect blend of spices and tender chicken, cooked in a wok, making it a restaurant-style dish that is perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients:

To make this mouth-watering dish, you will need the following ingredients:

1 kg bone-in chicken, cut into pieces

2 medium-sized onions, finely sliced

4-5 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

2 green chilies, slit

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 tablespoon red chili powder

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon garam masala powder

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

1/2 cup cooking oil

Instructions:

Heat oil in a wok or a karahi on medium-high heat. Add cumin and coriander seeds and fry until they start to crackle. Add sliced onions and fry until they turn golden brown. Add ginger and garlic paste and fry for another minute. Add chicken pieces to the wok and fry on high heat for 5-7 minutes until it starts to brown. Add chopped tomatoes, green chilies, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt to the wok and mix well. Cover the wok and let it cook on medium heat for 15-20 minutes until the chicken is tender and cooked. Add garam masala powder to the wok and mix well. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the masala is well blended. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or roti.

Tips:

You can adjust the amount of spices according to your taste.

If you want to make it spicier, you can add more green chilies or red chili powder.

If you want to make it milder, you can reduce the amount of red chili powder or green chilies.

You can add a few tablespoons of yogurt to the dish to make it creamier.

You can also add a few drops of lemon juice to enhance the flavor.

Conclusion:

Chicken karahi is a classic Pakistani dish that is loved by everyone. It is easy to make and can be served with naan or roti. This recipe is a restaurant-style dish that is perfect for any occasion. So, the next time you want to impress your guests, try this recipe, and we are sure they will love it.

Pakistani chicken karahi recipe Spicy chicken karahi recipe Easy chicken karahi recipe Authentic chicken karahi recipe Homemade chicken karahi recipe

News Source : Anum’s food recipes

Source Link :CHICKEN KARAHI RECIPE | چکن کڑاہی | restaurant style | chicken karahi #chickenkarahi #recipe/