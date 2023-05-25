Karan Johar’s First Love: Why it Could Never Be Fulfilled with this Actress (Trending News)

This actress was Karan Johar’s first love, know why it could not be fulfilled?

Karan Johar, the famous Indian film director, producer, screenwriter, and television host, is known for his blockbuster movies, larger-than-life sets, and star-studded cast. While he has given us some of the most iconic films in Indian cinema, not many know that he had a crush on an actress who he could not confess his love to.

Who was Karan Johar’s first love?

The actress who was Karan Johar’s first love was none other than Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of legendary actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Karan had a major crush on Twinkle and had even admitted it on his talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’.

Why could it not be fulfilled?

While Karan Johar had feelings for Twinkle Khanna, he could not express his love to her. In an interview with a leading daily, Karan revealed that he had planned to ask Twinkle out on a date during the premiere of their movie ‘Ittefaq’, but he chickened out at the last moment.

According to reports, Twinkle was already dating someone else at the time and was not interested in Karan. She later got married to actor Akshay Kumar, and they have been happily married for over 20 years.

What happened next?

Despite not being able to fulfill his love for Twinkle, Karan Johar went on to have a successful career in the film industry. He has produced and directed some of the biggest hits in Indian cinema, including ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘My Name Is Khan’, and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Twinkle Khanna, on the other hand, decided to quit acting after her marriage and pursued a career in writing. She has authored several best-selling books, including ‘Mrs Funnybones’ and ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.

Conclusion

Karan Johar’s first love story might not have had a happy ending, but it did not stop him from achieving his dreams. He continues to be one of the most influential personalities in the Indian film industry, and his contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled. As for Twinkle Khanna, she has found success in a different field and continues to inspire millions with her wit and wisdom.

