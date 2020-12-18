Karen Codrington Death -Dead – Obituary : Karen Codrington, the matriarch of the acclaimed Codrington Pan Family has Died .

December 18, 2020
Karen Codrington, the matriarch of the acclaimed Codrington Pan Family has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

TTT Live Online @tttliveonline The local steelband fraternity is mourning the loss of Karen Codrington, the matriarch of the acclaimed Codrington Pan Family. The Codrington family in a Facebook post on Tuesday night advised of her passing. The news rocked many in the pan and culture fraternity.

