Karen Codrington Death -Dead – Obituary : Karen Codrington, the matriarch of the acclaimed Codrington Pan Family has Died .
The local steelband fraternity is mourning the loss of Karen Codrington, the matriarch of the acclaimed Codrington Pan Family. The Codrington family in a Facebook post on Tuesday night advised of her passing. The news rocked many in the pan and culture fraternity. pic.twitter.com/aHUKRr4oVf
— TTT Live Online (@tttliveonline) December 16, 2020
