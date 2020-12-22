Karen Falls Death -Obituary – Dead : Karen Falls has Died .
Summit Hill Wesleyan Church 7 hrs · Two prayer requests tonight. Karen Falls has tested positive for COVID. Also, Mick is still in ICU. Please keep that family in prayer. Debbie Walker asked that we pray for the Burns family. Matt Burns, husband and father to three young children, was killed in an accident yesterday.
Sean Teis wrote
We are still shocked about the news of Matt Burns. Please pray for his wife Emily, their 3 kids, family, & all who knew him. He was one of our fellow youth leaders when we were at Port Matilda Baptist Church and such a great guy.