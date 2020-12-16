Karen Hill Death -Dead – Obituary : Karen Hill has Died .
Karen Hill has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Today, we are mourning the sudden loss of one of our own. Karen Hill was both loved & respected by anyone fortunate enough to have had the privilege of knowing her. She had an immeasurable amount of enthusiasm that will forever be her trademark. #family #restinpeace #NHPColonel pic.twitter.com/g7rF0kUuo1
— NHP Colonel (@NHPColonel) December 15, 2020
See new Tweets Conversation NHP Colonel @NHPColonel Today, we are mourning the sudden loss of one of our own. Karen Hill was both loved & respected by anyone fortunate enough to have had the privilege of knowing her. She had an immeasurable amount of enthusiasm that will forever be her trademark.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.