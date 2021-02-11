Karen Hudson Samuels Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Karen Hudson Samuels has Died.

Karen Hudson Samuels has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

We’re sending prayers to our Detroit #NABJFamily in the loss of longtime member Karen Hudson Samuels. Many chapter members say her spirit of service will be deeply missed. Our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. 🕯️| @NABJ https://t.co/AbLzeV1Ys9 pic.twitter.com/eKb0oUpcAQ

