Karen Hudson Samuels Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Karen Hudson Samuels has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
Karen Hudson Samuels has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
We’re sending prayers to our Detroit #NABJFamily in the loss of longtime member Karen Hudson Samuels. Many chapter members say her spirit of service will be deeply missed. Our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. 🕯️| @NABJ https://t.co/AbLzeV1Ys9 pic.twitter.com/eKb0oUpcAQ
— Dorothy Tucker NABJ (@Dorothy4NABJ) February 11, 2021
Dorothy Tucker NABJ @Dorothy4NABJ We’re sending prayers to our Detroit #NABJFamily in the loss of longtime member Karen Hudson Samuels. Many chapter members say her spirit of service will be deeply missed. Our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. | @NABJ
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.