Karen King Death -Dead – Obituary : Karen King, who has volunteered at Akron Children’s for the past 47 years has Died .

Karen King, who has volunteered at Akron Children’s for the past 47 years has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Karen King, who has volunteered at Akron Children's for the past 47 years. Read on about Karen and the amazing life she shared with all of us here at Akron Children's: https://t.co/1GTWegLtWD — Akron Children's Hospital (@AkronChildrens) December 18, 2020

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Karen King, who has volunteered at Akron Children’s for the past 47 years. Read on about Karen and the amazing life she shared with all of us here at Akron Children’s: