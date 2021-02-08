Karen Lewis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : fmr Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
fmr Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
Former Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis has died, sources confirm to ABC7.
Posted by ABC 7 Chicago on Monday, February 8, 2021
What a tragedy that fmr Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis has died—one of the 21st c.'s most influential labor leaders, dedicated to democratic, militant unionism that fought for the entire working class.
Here she is on day 2 of the 2012 strike. pic.twitter.com/VTNnOH0FoV
— Micah Uetricht (@micahuetricht) February 8, 2021
Micah Uetricht @micahuetricht What a tragedy that fmr Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis has died—one of the 21st c.’s most influential labor leaders, dedicated to democratic, militant unionism that fought for the entire working class. Here she is on day 2 of the 2012 strike.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Mike Zoulek
Never liked her at all, but I am saddened by her death and impressed by her courageous battle against that terrible disease. R.I.P.
Eileen O’Connell
God Rest her soul I got to meet her when my older daughter was in school she was a wonderful wonderful woman God Rest her soul and my heart goes out to the family she was just oh wonderful person who cared about the the kids and their futures and worked with the parents who wanted to make sure that their kids got everything that they needed.
Qiana Wright-McElvaine
She was a strong, powerful voice for the CPS union & the city of Chicago period! Chicago has lost a great woman & she will truly be missed!! Condolences & prayers to her family.
Sean Schultz
Sorry for her family and those who actually loved her but It’s no loss. The worlds better off. She terrorized and harmed enough children in her life
Eddie Meeks Iii
“Great men and women are born for the time needed the most.” Karen was a POWERFUL Voice
Dulce Rizos
Ion know but I have never ever read a post so horrible like this one. Any other post of a person that has passed away. That’s how I’ve read it. Never such and such has died. R.I.P. very strong and powerful person.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.