Karen O’Sullivan Death -Dead – Obituary : Karen O’Sullivan has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
Karen O’Sullivan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

DJ Rubiconski @RevengeBunny R.I.P. Karen O’Sullivan beloved advocate…… Condolences Meals on Wheels & Heartland #AR @reddogsusie @msMorgan1968 @WinglessBird_ @SandraK93322487 @samjarvis49 @for_pittys @Janetlynne211 @4paws8 @jijmpel @Hbowman1H @beth_monje @ColleenOwens4 @rollca49 @MelissaRNMBA

