Kari Festival Trampling Leaves Two in Critical Condition and Multiple Injured by Bull

Two In Critical Condition and Multiple Injured after Trampling by Bull at Kari Festival

During the Kari festival, a tragic incident occurred where a bull ran amok and trampled several participants resulting in two people being in critical condition and several others injured. The festival, which is celebrated in many parts of India, involves the worship of bulls and their participation in various activities such as bull racing, bull fighting, and bull taming.

However, in this instance, the bull broke free from the control of its handlers and began running wildly through the crowd, causing chaos and panic. The bull charged towards people who were unable to move out of its way, resulting in the unfortunate incident.

Medical personnel and emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene to attend to the injured. The two people in critical condition were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention, while the others received treatment at the scene.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures during such events to prevent similar tragic incidents from occurring in the future.

