“Karim Benzema Real Madrid highlights”: Ranking Karim Benzema’s Top Ten Moments at Real Madrid

The Legacy of Karim Benzema at Real Madrid: A Look at His Top 10 Moments

Karim Benzema’s departure from Real Madrid this summer marks the end of an era for the Spanish giants. The French striker leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. From his selfless partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo to his prolific goalscoring seasons as the main man, Benzema has been a crucial part of Real Madrid’s success over the years. In this article, we take a look at his top 10 moments in a Madrid shirt.

Scoring the Winner in the 2014 Champions League Final

Benzema was instrumental in Real Madrid’s historic 10th Champions League triumph in 2014. In the final against Atletico Madrid, he scored the crucial equalizer in the first half before scoring the winner in extra time to seal the victory for Los Blancos.

Hat-Trick Against Athletic Bilbao in 2014

Benzema’s hat-trick against Athletic Bilbao in 2014 was a masterclass in finishing. He scored three goals in the space of 15 minutes to help Real Madrid secure a 4-2 victory.

Winning La Liga in 2017

After a five-year wait, Benzema helped Real Madrid win La Liga in 2017. He scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 29 league appearances, playing a crucial role in the team’s success.

Scoring Four Goals Against Getafe in 2015

Benzema had a field day against Getafe in 2015, scoring four goals in a 7-3 victory. His performance showcased his incredible finishing ability and cemented his place as one of the best strikers in the world.

Winning the Golden Foot Award in 2019

Benzema was awarded the Golden Foot Award in 2019, which is given to the best player over the age of 28 playing in Europe. He won the award for his outstanding performances for Real Madrid during the 2018-19 season.

Scoring Against Barcelona in El Clasico

Benzema has scored some crucial goals against Real Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona over the years. One of his most memorable goals came in 2017, when he scored the equalizer in a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou.

Creating the Winning Goal in the 2018 Champions League Final

Benzema may not have scored in the 2018 Champions League final, but he played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s victory. He provided the assist for Gareth Bale’s stunning overhead kick, which proved to be the winning goal in the final against Liverpool.

Winning the FIFA Club World Cup

Benzema helped Real Madrid win the FIFA Club World Cup on four occasions during his time at the club. His performances in the tournament showcased his ability to perform on the big stage.

Scoring Against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League Final

Benzema scored a crucial goal in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool. His opener came from a mistake by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, but it was a moment that helped set the tone for Real Madrid’s victory.

Scoring his 200th Goal for Real Madrid

Benzema scored his 200th goal for Real Madrid in a 2-0 victory over Espanyol in 2019. It was a milestone moment for the French striker, who had become one of the club’s all-time greats.

In conclusion, Karim Benzema may be leaving Real Madrid this summer, but his legacy will live on. From winning the Champions League to scoring crucial goals in El Clasico, he has been a key part of the club’s success over the years. Real Madrid fans will always remember his top 10 moments in a Madrid shirt, and he will forever be remembered as one of the club’s greats.

Karim Benzema Real Madrid Karim Benzema top moments Real Madrid top 10 moments Benzema goal highlights Real Madrid champions league highlights

News Source : Thomas Hindle

Source Link :Karim Benzema’s top 10 Real Madrid moments – ranked/