By | December 22, 2020
Karima Baloch Death -Dead – Obituary : Karima Baloch has Died .

Karima Baloch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Ammar Rashid ☭ @AmmarRashidT Shocked and saddened to learn of Karima Baloch’s disappearance & apparent murder in Canada. The Baloch are not even safe in asylum anymore. There must be a transparent investigation & those responsible exposed.

