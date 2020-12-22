Karima Baloch Death -Dead – Obituary : Karima Baloch has Died .
Karima Baloch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
Shocked and saddened to learn of Karima Baloch's disappearance & apparent murder in Canada. The Baloch are not even safe in asylum anymore. There must be a transparent investigation & those responsible exposed. pic.twitter.com/5tF1zc2MDj
— Ammar Rashid ☭🌹 (@AmmarRashidT) December 22, 2020
Ammar Rashid ☭ @AmmarRashidT Shocked and saddened to learn of Karima Baloch’s disappearance & apparent murder in Canada. The Baloch are not even safe in asylum anymore. There must be a transparent investigation & those responsible exposed.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.