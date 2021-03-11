Karima Baloch Death – Obituary : RT @KhurramDehwar: Here is Kahkashan Haider mourning the loss of Karima Baloch and baselessly blaming the state of Pakistan for …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @KhurramDehwar: Here is Kahkashan Haider mourning the loss of Karima Baloch and baselessly blaming the state of Pakistan for assassinating her in Canada, when her Ontario Med Certificate declared her death a suicide.

She also describes Karima the head of banned org BSO-Azad as her “sister.”

/2



