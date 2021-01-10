Karine Dion Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Karine Dion has Died .

Karine Dion has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

Devastated to hear of the suicide death of a Canadian colleague who took her life due to pressures related to the pandemic.

We talk a lot about 'wellness' in healthcare but are doing very little to support health workers under severe stress from #COVID19.

RIP Dr Karine Dion 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GxPfVthfS8

— Naheed Dosani (@NaheedD) January 10, 2021