Karine Dion Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Karine Dion has Died .
Karine Dion has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
.
Devastated to hear of the suicide death of a Canadian colleague who took her life due to pressures related to the pandemic.
We talk a lot about 'wellness' in healthcare but are doing very little to support health workers under severe stress from #COVID19.
RIP Dr Karine Dion 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GxPfVthfS8
— Naheed Dosani (@NaheedD) January 10, 2021
