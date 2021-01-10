Karine Dion Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Karine Dion has Died .

Karine Dion Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Karine Dion has Died .

Karine Dion has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

Naheed Dosani @NaheedD Devastated to hear of the suicide death of a Canadian colleague who took her life due to pressures related to the pandemic. We talk a lot about ‘wellness’ in healthcare but are doing very little to support health workers under severe stress from #COVID19. RIP Dr Karine Dion

