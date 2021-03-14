Karl Marx Death – Obituary : This day today we lost the World’s Greatest Revolutionary Philosopher, Karl Marx. He will be greatly missed and as long as his w…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

This day today we lost the World’s Greatest Revolutionary Philosopher, Karl Marx. He will be greatly missed and as long as his work is continued, his life will be preserved! May the Workers of the World Unite! @DCCommunists @communistsusa @SocalCPUSA @



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.