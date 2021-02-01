Karl Williams Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Karl Williams has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Karl Williams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

Devin Fnord 16h · My friend Karl Williams has died. He was a young man. I knew him through work – he was a publicist and I was a journalist – but I developed real affection for him, and the nature of the job was that we also shared many adventures together all over the place. Karl was the first person to get me to rethink my knee-jerk opinion of Burning Man, and we shared some nerdy interests and could have the kind of long, good arguments you have with your nerd friends. Our paths parted – my career ended and Karl moved out of town – but we kept up on here, more or less, and I think there’s something about seeing someone’s posts in your feed gives you a false sense of connection to them. Friendships exist on a background level. Three weeks ago my friend Neil Mahoney died. Now Karl. When I learned of both of these sudden, unexpected passings my first thought was, “Why didn’t I reach out to them more?” They were both there on social media, and I let the friendships turn into passing likes back and forth, as opposed to maintaining real communication. We were friends, but I let the algorithm do all the work. Rest in peace, Karl. Hope they have STAR TREK wherever you are. 6565 18 Comments Like Comment Share

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

Patrick Lee

I hadn’t seen him for a year, but I’m glad we got to see him at his going away party in L.A. during one of our rare trips back to SoCal. He was the same old Karl, and I thought there was plenty of time to catch up once the pandemic was over. There’s never enough time, ever.

Rachel Walker

oh no, I had no idea, he was an old family friend. thank for you posting this tribute, he truly was a lovely person.

Tamar Teifeld

He loved you and your long talks so much, Dev. The most common thing I’ve heard today was “I was thinking about reaching out recently but didn’t” (including myself). It’s a good reminder for all of us to just fucking do it .

JP Paulus

Hard but good thoughts. As more people my age and younger are dying, it makes me rethink my priorities



Joe Moscone

I’m terribly sorry to hear of Karl’s passing. I worked with him on the release of Trek merch years back and he was always great—a kind, helpful, and informative guy to partner with. RIP Karl.

Gigi Sawyer

I’m so sorry for your loss, again. What a special, precious connection. Those kind don’t end with a hiatus. I believe they don’t even end with death. May you find comfort.