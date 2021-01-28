karnan elephant Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : karnan elephant has Died.
karnan elephant has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
Voice for Asian Elephants Society 3h · TRAGEDY STRIKES IN KERALA!! We’re heartbroken to share that one of the state’s most popular elephants and biggest crowd puller elephant Mangalamkunnu Karnan died yesterday near Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad district. Last year’s #COVID restrictions that caused cancellation of festivals and elephant parades allegedly left the owners with lack of funding to provide fodder for the elephant. But of course they had loads of wealth to “buy” the elephant and exploit him in festivals. Last week he collapsed and was down according to some sources. It is being alleged that the owners mistreated the elephant, and grossly neglected him, didn’t provide medical treatment and sufficient fodder. Rest in Peace!! At least there would be no more torture … fly free and soar with the angels.
Source: (20+) Voice for Asian Elephants Society – Posts | Facebook
