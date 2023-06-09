Supreeth (suspect) : Karnataka youth arrested for killing grandmother

The Karnataka Police have arrested a 23-year-old man, Supreeth, for the murder of his 75-year-old grandmother, Sulochana, in Mysuru. The body was found badly burnt and could not be identified, but hair samples and a spectacle collected from the crime scene helped with the investigation. The police suspected Supreeth, who had lodged a missing complaint for his grandmother, and he eventually confessed to the crime. Supreeth had an argument with his grandmother and killed her by smothering her with a pillow. He then wrapped the body in a plastic cover, put it in a carton box, and drove around with it in his car before dumping it in a ditch near the KRS dam backwaters and setting it on fire. Supreeth had taken inspiration from a Korean web series on how to dispose of a dead body.

