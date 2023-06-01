Karni Sena Functionary Mohit Patel Found Dead with Bullet Wounds in Indore, Police Probe Murder or Suicide Angle

Mohit Patel, district president of Karni Sena found dead in Indore with bullet wounds in car: Police investigating murder or suicide angle. : Karni Sena District President Mohit Patel Found Dead in Indore with Bullet Wounds, Police Probe Suicide or Murder Angle

A 27-year-old local functionary of Karni Sena named Mohit Patel was discovered dead in his car in Indore with bullet wounds, as per the police report on Thursday. Patel, who was the district president of Karni Sena, was found in his car parked on the roadside with his licensed revolver with two bullets less in the magazine. The police are investigating whether it was a murder or a suicide. Patel was a property dealer, and the police are looking into the rivalry angle. Patel had informed his friends that he was going to meet them at a specific location, but when they arrived, they found him dead with bullet wounds. Patel’s friends immediately took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Read Full story : Karni Sena Leader Found Dead in His Car With Bullet Wounds in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore /

News Source : IANS

Karni Sena leader death Indore shooting incident Madhya Pradesh violence Political assassination in India Search for suspects in Karni Sena leader murder