Karon Hylton Death – Dead – Obituary : 20 year-old Karon Hylton Killed After Crashing Moped during a Police Pursuit .
— PoPville (@PoPville) October 27, 2020
Tributes
Only a handful of protesters left. MPD still inexplicably sets off smoke bombs and flash bangs.
Is this the necessary resources needed for DC taxpayers to pay for iMPD budget increase? #KaronHylton #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/bTrca08Yoi
— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 28, 2020
They maced #KaronHylton mom and dad!!! #BlackLivesMatter #dcprotests pic.twitter.com/mwRcgEde3a
— Toni (@TSand83) October 28, 2020
Moving video and events in DC.
From what I’ve seen, DC man on moped w/o helmet chased by police, crashes, and then dies after being on life support. #KaronHylton https://t.co/ufx5HW0avf
— 🌬Emory like Memory (@EmoryMort) October 28, 2020
DC police killed #KaronHylton and then pepper sprayed his grieving parents. #Philly police killed #WalterWallace as his mother begged them not to as she explained he was mentally ill.
Defund. The. Fucking. Police. #DefundThePolice #WashingtonDC https://t.co/8TXD1hob3Z
— Dorie Votes and Demands Racial Justice (@dorieturnernolt) October 28, 2020
A black man in DC was riding a Revel moped. MPD chased him down, hit the bike, and he was hit by a car. he died at the hospital.
This is the police department @MayorBowser defends. pic.twitter.com/7dN4sV0nQj
— allison (@allisongeroi) October 28, 2020
