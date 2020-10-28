Karon Hylton Death – Dead – Obituary : 20 year-old Karon Hylton Killed After Crashing Moped during a Police Pursuit .

20 year-old Karon Hylton Killed After Crashing Moped during a Police Pursuit , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

” PoPville on Twitter: “20 year-old Karon Hylton Killed After Crashing Moped during a Police Pursuit when MPD “observed a person operating a Revel Electric Moped without a helmet on the sidewalk in the 500 block of Kennedy Street, NW.”, Protests Planned”

20 year-old Karon Hylton Killed After Crashing Moped during a Police Pursuit when MPD “observed a person operating a Revel Electric Moped without a helmet on the sidewalk in the 500 block of Kennedy Street, NW.”, Protests Planned https://t.co/uSqHsXdLjt pic.twitter.com/UDn0xXwgBK — PoPville (@PoPville) October 27, 2020

Tributes

Only a handful of protesters left. MPD still inexplicably sets off smoke bombs and flash bangs. Is this the necessary resources needed for DC taxpayers to pay for iMPD budget increase? #KaronHylton #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/bTrca08Yoi — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 28, 2020

Moving video and events in DC.

From what I’ve seen, DC man on moped w/o helmet chased by police, crashes, and then dies after being on life support. #KaronHylton https://t.co/ufx5HW0avf — 🌬Emory like Memory (@EmoryMort) October 28, 2020

DC police killed #KaronHylton and then pepper sprayed his grieving parents. #Philly police killed #WalterWallace as his mother begged them not to as she explained he was mentally ill.

Defund. The. Fucking. Police. #DefundThePolice #WashingtonDC https://t.co/8TXD1hob3Z — Dorie Votes and Demands Racial Justice (@dorieturnernolt) October 28, 2020

A black man in DC was riding a Revel moped. MPD chased him down, hit the bike, and he was hit by a car. he died at the hospital. This is the police department @MayorBowser defends. pic.twitter.com/7dN4sV0nQj — allison (@allisongeroi) October 28, 2020