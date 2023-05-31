Kashmiri Chicken Masala Recipe: Armani Foods’ Recipe for Kashmiri Chicken Masala: A Flavorful Chicken Gravy Dish

Kashmiri Chicken Masala Recipe

Indian cuisine is known for its rich and aromatic flavors. One such dish that stands out is Kashmiri Chicken Masala. This dish is a perfect blend of spices and chicken, making it rich and delicious. The dish is popular in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir and is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. In this article, we will be discussing the recipe for Kashmiri Chicken Masala.

Ingredients

1 kg boneless chicken

2 onions chopped

2 tomatoes chopped

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 cup yogurt

1 tablespoon red chili powder

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 tablespoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon garam masala powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

4-5 green cardamoms

4-5 cloves

1 tablespoon dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

Salt to taste

Oil

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions

Heat oil in a pan and add bay leaves, cinnamon stick, green cardamoms, and cloves. Saute for a minute. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown. Add ginger and garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy. Add red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a minute. Add boneless chicken pieces and sauté until they turn white. Add yogurt and mix well. Cook for 10-15 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Add dried fenugreek leaves and mix well. Cook for a minute. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.

In conclusion, Kashmiri Chicken Masala, Chicken Masala, and Chicken Gravy are all delicious and easy to prepare dishes. These dishes are perfect for any occasion and are sure to be a hit with your family and friends. So, the next time you want to try something new, give these dishes a try and savor the rich flavors of Indian cuisine.

